Power up and fly into battle with the Mega Construx UNSC Wasp Onslaught 2 in 1 Building Set. Featuring 4 high-quality micro action figures and 2 vehicles ready for combat, enjoy hours of action-filled fun on these buildable vehicles. The building set includes 2 powerful vehicles based on Halo Infinite: the fast and speedy UNSC Wasp aircraft with dual spinning engines and the durable Banished Shade turret that spins 360 degrees. Disassemble and rebuild the vehicles as 2 rival light aircraft with UNSC and Covenant themes for fast-paced battles. Each vehicle fits 1 figure in its cockpit. 4 collectible micro action figures feature 12 points of articulation, high-quality authentic detail, and a display stand with swappable combat accessories. Bring the fight to the Banished with the heroic Master Chief and a loyal UNSC marine, or tower over your enemies with the Banished Hunter and a Grunt conscript. Compatible with all Mega Construx kits and other name brand construction block sets, you'll enjoy the powerful action of this set. Great for adult collectors and children 8 and up, the Mega Construx UNSC Wasp Onslaught 2 in 1 Building Set lets you recreate the pulse-pounding action of the ever-popular Halo series.