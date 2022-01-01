Defend the galaxy with this Mega Construx Magnext Building Block Set. With this block set you can build different space-themed vehicles and geometrical forms with this 5-in-1 set. This building toy features Magnext which is an innovative panel and interlocking construction system so you can build with bricks and magnets. This rover can withstand even the rockiest terrains with its tough and sturdy construction. Download the Mega Construx Beyonders app to rebuild this Rocky Rover racecar into either a spaceship, robot, planet, or satellite. This block set is ideal for ages 6 and up and will provide your kids hours of action-packed imaginative fun. Be the hero to your kids and let them explore the galaxy with the Mega Construx Magnext Building Block Set