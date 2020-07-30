Your toddler is in for a block surprise with the Pull-Along Puppy and 15 big building blocks. They can feed their puppy by placing the blocks in its mouth. Best of all, they can pull on the leash and take it for a walk to poop blocks. Then, they can use the big blocks to build directly on the puppy's head, back and nose.

Ideal for First Builders, ages 1+

Blocks are compatible with all Mega Bloks building toys for endless learning fun

Building set includes 1 puppy with a rolling wheelbase and 15 big building blocks