Push your creativity beyond its limit with 480 building bricks! Put your imagination to the test with this military-themed builders tub filled with a camo color scheme and classic shapes. Featuring a compatible brick fit, this tub includes an amazing 480 building bricks to raise the level of detail in your builds. This tub is the perfect complement for experienced builders looking to expand their worlds, or for growing your brick collection. Ideal for Probuilders, ages 8 and up