Build even bigger battles with this Tyranitar construction set. This Rock- and Dark-type Pokémon stands over 6 inches tall and creates heroic stances when you pose it in different battle-ready positions. The faithfully modeled Tyranitar includes Rock- and Dark-type attack details for an authentic building experience. Ideal for ages 6 and up, this construction toy provides build-and-play experiences to help develop creativity and problem-solving skills.