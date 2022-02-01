Cook in style with the MegaChef Pepper Shaped Enameled Cast Iron Casserole in Red. It features a unique bell pepper shaped base that makes for a stunning presentation when serving guest. The form brings visual flavor to the everyday home kitchen. The nonstick enamel coating makes it easier to cutback on fats and oils for healthier dishes. With a cast iron lid any meal can cook evenly through the entire pot. Cook to your hearts content no matter how strong or acidic the ingredients are. This pots outer coating protects the cast iron interior from corrosive material while providing all the advantages to cast iron cooking. Concoct savory stews mesmerizing mac n cheese or ridiculously good risotto

3 qt..Red.14 lbs