Making crepes and pancakes at home has never been easier with the The MegaChef Crepe and Pancake Maker Breakfast Griddle. Unlike conventional pans the large 12 inch hot nonstick coating plate open canvas allows for easy flipping and molding of your desserts. Simply pour in the batter spread the batter with the provided batter trowel and when its time to flip use the provided dessert spatula for easy and convenient maneuvering. The 3 piece athome kit includes a large hot plate a wooden batter trowel and a small spatula. The hot plate comes equipped with a wide range of temperatures with its low temperature range 0 Min at 110°C 230°F 20°C 68°F to its high temperature range Min Max at 210°C 410°F 20°C 68°F.

0 Min at 110°C 230°F 20°C 68°F.Min Max at 210°C 410°F 20°C 68°F.5.55 lbs