This versatile, one-step wax paste is formulated specifically to produce dazzling results on any vehicle's finish. Rich conditioning oils provide gentle cleaning, making this cleaner wax an excellent choice for daily drivers who often expose their vehicles to the elements.

  • 1-step cleaning wax system
  • Specifically formulated to produce outstanding results on any type of finish
  • Rich conditioning oils provide gentle cleaning
  • Cleans paint while waxing
  • Provides long-lasting protection

Weight: 11 Ounce

Warning: Combustible.