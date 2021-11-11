Hover to Zoom
Meguiar's Hot Shine Tire Foam
19 ozUPC: 0007038219139
Product Details
Power through the build-up on your tire with this tire foam that cleans, shines, and protects in one simple step. This thick, active foam clings to tires dissolving away the dirt and grime you pick up through regular vehicle operation.
- Thick, active foam clings to tires
- Dissolves away dirt and grime to reveal a deep black tire shine
- Cleans, shines, and protects your tires in a single step
- Quick and easy to apply
Weight: 19 Ounce
Warning: Contents under pressure.