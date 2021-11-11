Power through the build-up on your tire with this tire foam that cleans, shines, and protects in one simple step. This thick, active foam clings to tires dissolving away the dirt and grime you pick up through regular vehicle operation.

Thick, active foam clings to tires

Dissolves away dirt and grime to reveal a deep black tire shine

Cleans, shines, and protects your tires in a single step

Quick and easy to apply

Weight: 19 Ounce

Warning: Contents under pressure.