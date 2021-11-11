Meguiar's Hot Shine Tire Foam Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Meguiar's Hot Shine Tire Foam

19 ozUPC: 0007038219139
Purchase Options

Product Details

Power through the build-up on your tire with this tire foam that cleans, shines, and protects in one simple step. This thick, active foam clings to tires dissolving away the dirt and grime you pick up through regular vehicle operation.

  • Thick, active foam clings to tires
  • Dissolves away dirt and grime to reveal a deep black tire shine
  • Cleans, shines, and protects your tires in a single step
  • Quick and easy to apply

Weight: 19 Ounce

Warning: Contents under pressure.