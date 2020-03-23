Meiomi Chardonnay White Wine is an elegant chardonnay wine with smooth layers of pineapple, ripe stone fruit, and lemon peel. Highlighted by scents of honey, almonds, and baking spices with subtle custard notes, this California white wine is made with carefully blended Chardonnay grapes from Monterey, Sonoma, and Santa Barbara, providing balance, complexity, and richness in every bottle. Fermented in stainless steel tanks with minimal intervention, this white grape wine ages in French oak barrels for further depth and roundness. This process gives each glass of wine a velvety mouthfeel with succulent acidity and a mineral-driven finish. Enjoy this California Chardonnay wine with soft-ripened goat cheese, crumbly cheddar, or fresh mascarpone. This alcoholic drink also pairs well with roasted chicken, fresh crab, oysters, citrus shrimp, or creamy pasta. For the best taste and quality of this fruity wine, refrigerate this 750 mL bottle of wine for at least two hours before serving. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

