Meiomi Pinot Noir Red Wine offers unique structure and depth seldom seen in a pinot noir wine. This California wine is carefully crafted with premium grapes from the coastal state's most notable winegrowing regions and aged in French oak barrels, culminating in a beautifully integrated blend that allows the characteristics to enhance and build on each other. With a rich garnet color and a ruby edge, this dark red wine opens with aromas of jammy fruit and toasty oak. Each sip of this Meiomi wine offers expressive dark berry and juicy strawberry flavors accompanied by toasty mocha and vanilla flavors. The silky texture and balanced acidity of this California red wine make it a perfect tabletop companion to thin crust pizza, so enjoy a glass of wine with your favorite slice. This award-winning Meiomi Pinot Noir offers an unrivaled, full-bodied taste with a lengthy finish, no matter the meal. Serve this pinot noir at your next get-together for an evocative and memorable impression. For optimal enjoyment of this delicious red wine, store at room temperature, but chill these small wine bottles – each one equal to half a standard 750 mL bottle – for approximately 60 minutes before serving at 55 to 58 degrees. Meiomi Pinot Noir distinguishes itself as an elegant, balanced, and flavor-forward wine unlike any other. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

