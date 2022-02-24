Hover to Zoom
Melinda's Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
12 fl ozUPC: 0085000311308
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
In Melinda’s Kitchen, Thai Sweet Chili Sauce is crafted by blending cayenne peppers, garlic and pure cane sugar to make a sweet and spicy condiment and dipping sauce. This sauce is sweet, garlicky, spicy and delicious!
- A delicious condiment and dipping sauce.
- Great for dipping egg rolls, spring rolls, fried or grilled chicken. Perfect as a glaze for roasted meats.
- Heat Level 2/5: a perfectly sweet and spicy concoction. Just enough sweet heat and flavor.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
71.0 About servings per container
Serving size1tsp
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
sugar, water, white vinegar, cayenne pepper mash, garlic, modified starch, salt, garlic flakes, garlic powder.
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible