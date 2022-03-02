Hover to Zoom
Melissa and Doug® Fold and Go Wooden Barn
10 pcUPC: 0000077203700
Product Details
Young MacDonalds will enjoy down on the farm fun with this fully assembled, wooden barn. The two-story bright red barn is stocked with seven realistic plastic farm animals, a wooden ladder and a folding corral. Chunky handles lets kids take their bit of country wherever they go! Portable wooden barn opens wide for easy play access and closes up to take with you. Features a handle for easy transport.
Includes:
- 7 realistic plastic farm animals
- Wooden ladder
- Folding corral