Melissa and Doug® Water Wow Alphabet Coloring Set

This is a On The Go Water Wow Water Alphabet Reveal Pad that's produced by the good folks over at Melissa and Doug. They always have the neatest traditional toys. 

This set comes with a refillable water pen and 4 reusable boards to "color" on.

Great for the kid's creativity and craftiness! 

Recommended Age: 4+ years

Condition: Brand New 

