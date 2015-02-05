Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Melissa and Doug® Water Wow Alphabet Coloring Set
1 ctUPC: 0000077205389
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
This is a On The Go Water Wow Water Alphabet Reveal Pad that's produced by the good folks over at Melissa and Doug. They always have the neatest traditional toys.
This set comes with a refillable water pen and 4 reusable boards to "color" on.
Great for the kid's creativity and craftiness!
Recommended Age: 4+ years
Condition: Brand New