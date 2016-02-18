Hover to Zoom
Melissa & Doug® Catch and Count Fishing Game
Catch some laughs and learning with this wooden magnetic play set--complete with working wind-up reel! The 10 magnetic fish are numbered and patterned to enrich matching, sorting, and counting activities, and two wooden rods make collecting them a blast! Kids can use the spinner to play as a game, or just have fun collecting the pieces over and over again. Either way, there's plenty of fun in this sea!