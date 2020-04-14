Our fun and functional furniture is sized just for kids! The classically styled denim armchair looks great in any play space and gives kids the perfect comfy spot to curl up with a favorite stuffed animal, book, game, or activity – a cozy place they can call their own! The assembled chair (no tools required to screw in 4 wooden feet) vacuums or wipes clean and holds up to 100 pounds. Sturdy construction and quality materials make this furniture that will last.

Dimensions: 23 Inches Long x 17.5 Inches Wide x 18.3 Inches High