Add your unique personal touches to create a squeezable, huggable treat that’s a sweet addition to any bed, sofa, chair, or room! Thread thick cords through 125 fuzzy fleece buttons so they crimp and cover the stuffed pillow insert in fun and colorful patterns. Create a cozy and cuddly original cupcake-shaped accent pillow inspired by you and your imagination! Pre-cut holes and illustrated step-by-step instructions make this an easy and fun craft with impressive results!