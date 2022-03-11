Melissa & Doug® Created By Me Flower Fleece Quilt - Pink / Puple / Blue Perspective: front
Melissa & Doug® Created By Me Flower Fleece Quilt - Pink / Puple / Blue
Want to make a super-cozy quilt in no time? Just knot it! We’ve made it fun and easy to make an extra-large, colorful fleece blanket. Just tuck the extra-wide and extra-long fringe into slits and tie single knots to piece together a uniquely you quilt! The fabric pieces are super thick, soft, and fuzzy on both sides for extra snuggling. The 48 12-inch by 12-inch pieces include fringe that’s nearly two inches long, making knotting fast and simple.