Everything your young artist needs when inspiration strikes: 8-ounce bottles of vibrant poster paint (red, blue, yellow, green), spill-proof paint cups, medium-sized brushes, an 18-inch wide roll of easel paper, a 10-pack of jumbo rainbow chalk, an eraser, and a dry erase marker.

Includes:

4 Paint Bottles

4 Paint Cups

4 Brushes

Easel Paper

10 Chalk Pieces

Eraser

Dry Erase Marker

Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.

Age Range: 3-8