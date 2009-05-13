Hover to Zoom
Melissa & Doug® Easel Accessory Set
1 ctUPC: 0000077204145
Product Details
Everything your young artist needs when inspiration strikes: 8-ounce bottles of vibrant poster paint (red, blue, yellow, green), spill-proof paint cups, medium-sized brushes, an 18-inch wide roll of easel paper, a 10-pack of jumbo rainbow chalk, an eraser, and a dry erase marker.
Includes:
- 4 Paint Bottles
- 4 Paint Cups
- 4 Brushes
- Easel Paper
- 10 Chalk Pieces
- Eraser
- Dry Erase Marker
Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.
Age Range: 3-8