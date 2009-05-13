Melissa & Doug® Easel Accessory Set Perspective: front
Melissa & Doug® Easel Accessory Set Perspective: back
Melissa & Doug® Easel Accessory Set Perspective: bottom
Melissa & Doug® Easel Accessory Set

1 ctUPC: 0000077204145
Purchase Options

Product Details

Everything your young artist needs when inspiration strikes: 8-ounce bottles of vibrant poster paint (red, blue, yellow, green), spill-proof paint cups, medium-sized brushes, an 18-inch wide roll of easel paper, a 10-pack of jumbo rainbow chalk, an eraser, and a dry erase marker.

Includes:

  • 4 Paint Bottles
  • 4 Paint Cups
  • 4 Brushes
  • Easel Paper
  • 10 Chalk Pieces
  • Eraser
  • Dry Erase Marker

Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.

Age Range: 3-8