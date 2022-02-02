Our fun and functional furniture is sized just for kids! The crown-back pink faux leather armchair with clear jewel accents looks great in any princess’s play space and gives kids the perfect comfy spot to curl up with a favorite stuffed animal, book, game, or activity – a cozy place they can call their own! The assembled chair (no tools required to screw in 4 wooden feet) vacuums or wipes clean, measures 23”L x 17.5”W x 18.3”H, and holds up to 100 pounds. Sturdy construction and quality materials make this furniture that will last.