Chill out and create countless scenes with colorful chalk in “cool” ice cream shapes! Draw, trace, and stamp chalk designs with chalk ice cream cones, soft serve swirls, ice pops, jumbo sticks, and more! The vibrant colors in this 33-piece play set are perfect for drawing on the included sign with holder, sidewalks, driveways, or chalkboards. Trace shapes on three extra-thick stencil sheets or make quick and easy double lines with a “soft serve cone” chalk holder! Add water to the sprinkle stamper to make chalk paint polka-dots. There are drawing and game ideas to help jumpstart imaginations—the possibilities are endless! Kids three and older will love creating cool chalk designs again and again!