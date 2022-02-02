Give kids their own spot for puzzles, games, snacks, drawing, and more with this sturdy and beautifully designed wooden table, sized just for kids. Available in natural (light woodgrain), bright white, or two-tone (natural tabletop with white legs), theres a look to fit any home decor. The wipe-clean table is easy to assemble with just a Phillips head screwdriver (not included; power tools not recommended), and pairs perfectly with the Melissa & Doug Wooden Flared Chair Pair.