Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol Wooden Dashboard
1 ctUPC: 0000077233275
Realistic play steering wheel mounted on a sturdy wooden dashboard with lights, sound effects, and moving parts, including a scrolling GPS. Buttons for phrases (3 language choices ) relating to different characters; record and play back voice messages. 3 double-sided windshield mission cards slide into scene clips on dashboard. Includes key start, gear shift, turn signals, horn, and siren.