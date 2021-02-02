This set of four chairs and a sturdy wooden table is sized just right for kids three to eight years old, but strong enough to accommodate most grownups, too! The table has a natural finish to fit with any home décor, and wipes clean to stay looking crisp and clean. Primary color chairs – one red, one yellow, one green, and one blue – add fun pops of color. Top the table with a child’s favorite puzzles and games or use it for arts and crafts, tea parties, lunch and snacks, and so much more! The table and chairs are simple to construct with just a Philips-head screwdriver (not included), and incredibly sturdy once assembled. The chairs have an 11.25-inch seat height and reinforced, tip-resistant design; the 20-inch x 23.5-inch table height is 20.5 inches.