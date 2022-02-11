Rev up playtime and take imaginations for a spin with thisrealistic play steering wheel mounted on a sturdy wooden dashboard with lights, sound effects, and moving parts, including a scrolling GPS! Turn the key to start and shift into drive to get the GPS rolling—turn the wheel to keep the car on the road on the GPS display! The interactive dashboard includes “hands-free” buttons on the steering wheel for a phone and the radio, which plays clips of music for each of four stations.