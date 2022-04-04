Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon arouses your senses with generous berry aromas kissed by bittersweet chocolate. Black cherry, black currant and blackberry flavors mingle with lavish vanilla spice on the palate before culminating in a smooth, lingering finish. Pair this award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon red wine with red meats and hard cheeses, such as aged cheddar or gouda.

Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet wine received 93 Points at the American Wine Society Competition in 2020

Bottled wine made using grapes from some of California’s finest wine growing regions: Lodi, Monterey and the North Coast

Cabernet sauvignon red wine infused with French oak and an added touch of Merlot for depth and complexity

One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon, 13.9% ABV