Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0009998807141
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon arouses your senses with generous berry aromas kissed by bittersweet chocolate. Black cherry, black currant and blackberry flavors mingle with lavish vanilla spice on the palate before culminating in a smooth, lingering finish. Pair this award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon red wine with red meats and hard cheeses, such as aged cheddar or gouda.
- California wine with black cherry, black currant and blackberry flavors mingled with lavish vanilla spice
- Generous berry aromas kissed by bittersweet chocolate and a smooth, lingering finish
- Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet wine received 93 Points at the American Wine Society Competition in 2020
- Pair this dry red wine with red meats and hard cheeses, such as aged cheddar or gouda
- Bottled wine made using grapes from some of California’s finest wine growing regions: Lodi, Monterey and the North Coast
- Cabernet sauvignon red wine infused with French oak and an added touch of Merlot for depth and complexity
- One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Decadence Cabernet Sauvignon, 13.9% ABV