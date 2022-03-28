Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine Perspective: front
Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine Perspective: back
Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine Perspective: left
Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine Perspective: right
Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine Perspective: top
Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine Perspective: bottom
Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0009998807143
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot is much more than a typical Merlot. On the palate, ripe flavors of blueberries and juicy black plums flirt with dark cocoa and sensual vanilla notes before being swept up in a chocolaty finish. Smooth, dark and plush, this dry red wine is full-bodied with a soft, round mouthfeel that pairs perfectly with pork, hamburgers or mushroom dishes.

  • Dry wine with ripe flavors of blueberry and juicy black plum flavors with dark cocoa and vanilla notes and a chocolaty finish
  • California wine features a blueberry cordial aroma with a soft, round mouthfeel
  • The 2018 vintage received 90 Points from the 2020 Jerry Mead New World Wine Competition
  • Dry red wine that makes the perfect pairing with pork, hamburgers or mushroom dishes
  • Bottled wine made using grapes sourced from premier California vineyards on the Central Coast and North Coast
  • Merlot wine fermented on French and American oak to round out the flavors and mouthfeel
  • One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot Red Wine, 13.6% ABV