Menage a Trois Lavish Merlot is much more than a typical Merlot. On the palate, ripe flavors of blueberries and juicy black plums flirt with dark cocoa and sensual vanilla notes before being swept up in a chocolaty finish. Smooth, dark and plush, this dry red wine is full-bodied with a soft, round mouthfeel that pairs perfectly with pork, hamburgers or mushroom dishes.

The 2018 vintage received 90 Points from the 2020 Jerry Mead New World Wine Competition

