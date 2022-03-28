Menage a Trois Limelight Pinot Grigio white wine has orange blossom aromas that lead to zesty key lime and Granny Smith apple flavors. A touch of honeysuckle sweetness and minerality balance out this dry Pinot Grigio wine, which has a crisp, refreshing finish. The 2018 vintage received 90 Points from the Tasting Panel in April 2020; try the latest vintage. This bottled wine has 13.2% ABV.

White wine with key lime and green apple flavors

This Pinot Grigio wine has orange blossom aromas and a crisp, refreshing finish

The 2018 vintage received 90 Points from the Tasting Panel in April 2020; try the latest vintage

Serve this dry white wine with fresh green salad and light pastas

Sourced from grapes throughout California

Grapes are cold-fermented using a 100% non-malolactic wine making technique

One 750mL bottle of Menage a Trois Limelight Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.2% ABV