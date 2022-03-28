Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: front
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: left
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: right
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: top
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: bottom
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine

750 mL
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio Wine is the perfect all-purpose white wine. Erupting with zesty tropical fruit aromas and vivid fruit flavors, this dry white wine is balanced by mouthwatering acidity and a refreshing finish. It's a good wine to pair with chicken, shrimp or pasta. Premium California grapes are cold fermented in stainless steel tanks and no malolactic fermentation.

  • Dry white wine with vivid, bright fresh fruit flavors
  • Pinot Grigio wine with zesty tropical fruit aromas and mouthwatering acidity
  • 2017 vintage was awarded Gold in 2019 by the American Wine Society
  • Open a wine bottle of this versatile, all-purpose dry white wine to serve with chicken, shrimp and pasta
  • Grapes are sourced from premier California vineyards
  • Wine is cold fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve aromas and flavors
  • One 750mL bottle of Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.2% ABV