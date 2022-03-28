Hover to Zoom
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0009998807116
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio Wine is the perfect all-purpose white wine. Erupting with zesty tropical fruit aromas and vivid fruit flavors, this dry white wine is balanced by mouthwatering acidity and a refreshing finish. It's a good wine to pair with chicken, shrimp or pasta. Premium California grapes are cold fermented in stainless steel tanks and no malolactic fermentation.
- Dry white wine with vivid, bright fresh fruit flavors
- Pinot Grigio wine with zesty tropical fruit aromas and mouthwatering acidity
- 2017 vintage was awarded Gold in 2019 by the American Wine Society
- Open a wine bottle of this versatile, all-purpose dry white wine to serve with chicken, shrimp and pasta
- Grapes are sourced from premier California vineyards
- Wine is cold fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve aromas and flavors
- One 750mL bottle of Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.2% ABV