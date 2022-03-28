Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio Wine is the perfect all-purpose white wine. Erupting with zesty tropical fruit aromas and vivid fruit flavors, this dry white wine is balanced by mouthwatering acidity and a refreshing finish. It's a good wine to pair with chicken, shrimp or pasta. Premium California grapes are cold fermented in stainless steel tanks and no malolactic fermentation.

2017 vintage was awarded Gold in 2019 by the American Wine Society

One 750mL bottle of Menage a Trois Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.2% ABV