Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0009998807117
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine has pretty violet aromas that lead to black cherry flavors with hints of toasty oak. This full-bodied California wine has soft, smooth tannins and a silky smooth finish. Made with grapes from a trio of premier California appellations known for producing exquisite Pinot Noir, this dry red wine is a perfect pairing with salmon, duck or roasted vegetables.
- Dry red wine with black cherry flavors and hints of toasty oak
- Full-bodied bottled wine with violet aromas, smooth tannins and a silky-smooth finish
- The 2017 vintage received 91 Points from the American Wine Society in 2019
- Pairs well with salmon, duck and roasted vegetables with herbs
- California wine made with grapes sourced from Central Coast, North Coast and Clarksburg appellations
- Pinot Noir red wine enhanced with French and American oak
- One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine, 13.75% ABV