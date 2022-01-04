Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine Perspective: front
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0009998807117
Purchase Options

Product Details

Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine has pretty violet aromas that lead to black cherry flavors with hints of toasty oak. This full-bodied California wine has soft, smooth tannins and a silky smooth finish. Made with grapes from a trio of premier California appellations known for producing exquisite Pinot Noir, this dry red wine is a perfect pairing with salmon, duck or roasted vegetables.

  • Dry red wine with black cherry flavors and hints of toasty oak
  • Full-bodied bottled wine with violet aromas, smooth tannins and a silky-smooth finish
  • The 2017 vintage received 91 Points from the American Wine Society in 2019
  • Pairs well with salmon, duck and roasted vegetables with herbs
  • California wine made with grapes sourced from Central Coast, North Coast and Clarksburg appellations
  • Pinot Noir red wine enhanced with French and American oak
  • One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine, 13.75% ABV