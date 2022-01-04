Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine has pretty violet aromas that lead to black cherry flavors with hints of toasty oak. This full-bodied California wine has soft, smooth tannins and a silky smooth finish. Made with grapes from a trio of premier California appellations known for producing exquisite Pinot Noir, this dry red wine is a perfect pairing with salmon, duck or roasted vegetables.

Dry red wine with black cherry flavors and hints of toasty oak

Full-bodied bottled wine with violet aromas, smooth tannins and a silky-smooth finish

The 2017 vintage received 91 Points from the American Wine Society in 2019

Pairs well with salmon, duck and roasted vegetables with herbs

California wine made with grapes sourced from Central Coast, North Coast and Clarksburg appellations

Pinot Noir red wine enhanced with French and American oak

One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Pinot Noir Red Wine, 13.75% ABV