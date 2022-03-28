Menage a Trois Silk Red Wine is a smooth, seductive red blend made with a blend of Pinot Noir, velvety soft Malbec and Petite Sirah. This full-bodied wine glides gracefully across your palate like liquid silk. Succulent cherry and ripe raspberry flavors mingle with delicate hints of rose petals and toasty spice. Enjoy this soft, smooth red wine blend red wine with roast chicken, steak and salmon.

The 2018 vintage received 91 Points from the Jerry Mead New World Wine Competition in 2020; try the latest release

Made using Pinot Noir, Malbec and Petite Sirah varietals sourced from vineyards in California's Central Coast, North Coast and Lodi-Delta appellations

Menage a Trois wine enhanced with a hint of sweet, spicy French and American oak

One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Silk Red Wine, 13.6% ABV