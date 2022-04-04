Hover to Zoom
Menage a Trois Sweet Collection Moscato Sweet White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0009998807189
Located in AISLE 2
Wrap yourself in sweet splendor with Menage a Trois Moscato White Wine. Orange zest and honeysuckle aromas lead to peach, pineapple, honey and orange blossom flavors with delicate carbonation and a lively finish. French Colombard adds zesty acidity and Chenin Blanc rounds out the flavor. This wine received 90 Points from the Tasting Panel in April/May 2022. This California wine is cold fermented.
- Decadent flavors of ripe peaches and bright pineapple drenched in honey and orange blossoms
- Delicate carbonation and a lively finish lift the richness of the wine with aromas of orange zest, honeysuckle and crisp acidity
- This sweet Moscato wine received 90 Points from the Tasting Panel in April/May 2021
- Serve a wine bottle of this California wine with cheese and vegetable platters
- Sweet wine made with grapes grown in the warm California sun
- Cold fermented at 50 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain the rich, sweet flavors and aromas
- One 750mL bottle of Menage a Trois Sweet Collection Moscato Sweet White Wine, 9.5% ABV