Wrap yourself in sweet splendor with Menage a Trois Moscato White Wine. Orange zest and honeysuckle aromas lead to peach, pineapple, honey and orange blossom flavors with delicate carbonation and a lively finish. French Colombard adds zesty acidity and Chenin Blanc rounds out the flavor. This wine received 90 Points from the Tasting Panel in April/May 2022. This California wine is cold fermented.

One 750mL bottle of Menage a Trois Sweet Collection Moscato Sweet White Wine, 9.5% ABV