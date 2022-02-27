Mentos Green Apple Chewy Mint Candy Rolls Perspective: front
Mentos Green Apple Chewy Mint Candy Rolls

15 ct / 1.32 ozUPC: 0007339000580
Make fresh connections with Mentos Green Apple Chewy Mints! Bulk package includes 15 Mentos Green Apple Chewy Mint candy rolls, a total of 210 pieces. Mentos Green Apple candy rolls offer tangy and tart fruity freshness in a fun, flavorful chew. The light green fruity mint candy is perfect for the office, baby shower favors, wedding candy and other events.

  • TASTY: Mentos have a refreshing green apple taste your mouth is sure to enjoy
  • PARTY CANDY: Perfect green mint candy for the office, baby shower favors, wedding candy and events
  • FLAVORFUL: Green apple fruit flavor!
  • FEATURES: Each 1.32 ounce roll contains 14 Mentos Green Apple Chewy Mints
  • CONTAINS: Each box contains 15 Mentos Green Apple Chewy Mint candy rolls