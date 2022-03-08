Mentos Mixed Fruit Chewy Mints Perspective: front
Mentos Mixed Fruit Chewy Mints

15 ct / 1.32 ozUPC: 0007339000577
Product Details

Make fresh connections with Mentos Fruit Chewy Mints! Bulk package includes 15 Mentos Fruit Chewy Mint candy rolls, a total of 210 pieces. Mentos Fruit candy rolls offer fruity freshness in a fun, flavorful chew. Assorted mixed fruit flavors include strawberry, orange and lemon. This colorful fruity mint candy is perfect for the office, baby shower favors, wedding candy and other events.

  • FEATURES: Each roll contains 14 pieces of Mentos Fruit Chewy Mint candy
  • FLAVORFUL: Assorted fruit flavors include strawberry, orange and lemon
  • FRUITY FRESHNESS: Mentos have a refreshing taste your mouth is sure to enjoy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
14.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 piece
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SUGAR, WHEAT SYRUP, FRUIT JUICES FROM CONCENTRATE (STRAWBERRY, ORANGE, LEMON), LESS THAN 2% OF; COCONUT OIL, CITRIC ACID, CORN STARCH, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MALTODEXTRIN, COCOA BUTTER, SUCROSE FATTY ACID ESTERS, GELLAN GUM, CARNAUBA WAX, SODIUM CARBOXYMETHYLCELLULOSE, GUM ARABIC, COLORED WITH: (BETA-CAROTENE, VEGETABLE JUICE).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
