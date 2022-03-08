Mentos Mixed Fruit Chewy Mints
Product Details
Make fresh connections with Mentos Fruit Chewy Mints! Bulk package includes 15 Mentos Fruit Chewy Mint candy rolls, a total of 210 pieces. Mentos Fruit candy rolls offer fruity freshness in a fun, flavorful chew. Assorted mixed fruit flavors include strawberry, orange and lemon. This colorful fruity mint candy is perfect for the office, baby shower favors, wedding candy and other events.
- FEATURES: Each roll contains 14 pieces of Mentos Fruit Chewy Mint candy
- FLAVORFUL: Assorted fruit flavors include strawberry, orange and lemon
- FRUITY FRESHNESS: Mentos have a refreshing taste your mouth is sure to enjoy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SUGAR, WHEAT SYRUP, FRUIT JUICES FROM CONCENTRATE (STRAWBERRY, ORANGE, LEMON), LESS THAN 2% OF; COCONUT OIL, CITRIC ACID, CORN STARCH, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MALTODEXTRIN, COCOA BUTTER, SUCROSE FATTY ACID ESTERS, GELLAN GUM, CARNAUBA WAX, SODIUM CARBOXYMETHYLCELLULOSE, GUM ARABIC, COLORED WITH: (BETA-CAROTENE, VEGETABLE JUICE).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More