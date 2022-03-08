Ingredients

SUGAR, WHEAT SYRUP, FRUIT JUICES FROM CONCENTRATE (STRAWBERRY, ORANGE, LEMON), LESS THAN 2% OF; COCONUT OIL, CITRIC ACID, CORN STARCH, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MALTODEXTRIN, COCOA BUTTER, SUCROSE FATTY ACID ESTERS, GELLAN GUM, CARNAUBA WAX, SODIUM CARBOXYMETHYLCELLULOSE, GUM ARABIC, COLORED WITH: (BETA-CAROTENE, VEGETABLE JUICE).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

