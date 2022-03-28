Ingredients

Xylitol, Chewing Gum Base Sorbitol, Mannitol, Glycerol, Maltitol Syrup, Maltodextrin, Artificial Flavors, Contains Less Than 2% of: Rice Starch, Aspartame, Coconut Fat, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Green Tea Extract, Xanthan Gum, Sucralose, Carnauba Wax, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Gum Arabic, Blue 1 Lake.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

