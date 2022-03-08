Ingredients

XYLITOL, SORBITOL, CHEWING GUM BASE, MANNITOL, GLYCERIN, MALTITOL SYRUP, MALTODEXTRIN, LESS THAN 2% OF: NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, RICE STARCH, SUCRALOSE, SODIUM CARBOXYMETHYLCELLULOSE, COCONUT OIL, ACESULFAME K, ASPARTAME, SUCROSE FATTY ACID ESTERS, LECITHIN (SOY), GREEN TEA EXTRACT, CARNAUBA WAX, XANTHAN GUM, BHT TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS, BLUE 1 LAKE, COLORED WITH: (TURMERIC OLEORESIN), BLUE 1.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible