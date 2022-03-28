Ingredients

xylitol, chewing gum base, sorbitol, mannitol, glycerol, maltitol syrup, natural and artificial flavors; contains less than 2 percent of: gum arabic, color (titanium dioxide), gelatine, soya lecithin, aspartame, acesulfame K, green tea extract, carnauba wax, sucralose, sodium carboxymethylcellulose, BHA to maintain freshness, sucrose esters of fatty acids, Blue 1

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.