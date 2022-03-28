Mentos Pure Fresh Sugar Free Fresh Mint Chewing Gum 100 Count Perspective: front
Mentos Pure Fresh Sugar Free Fresh Mint Chewing Gum 100 Count

100 ctUPC: 0007339051375
Product Details

  • CONTENTS: Value pack curvy bottle of Mentos Pure Fresh Sugar-Free Chewing Gum, Fresh Mint, 100 pieces
  • FLAVOR: Long lasting Fresh Mint
  • FRESHNESS: Blast of freshness and taste, freshens chew after chew
  • XYLITOL: Number one ingredient is xylitol, which chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Piece
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.5g1%
Sugar0g
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
xylitol, chewing gum base, sorbitol, mannitol, glycerol, maltitol syrup, natural and artificial flavors; contains less than 2 percent of: gum arabic, color (titanium dioxide), gelatine, soya lecithin, aspartame, acesulfame K, green tea extract, carnauba wax, sucralose, sodium carboxymethylcellulose, BHA to maintain freshness, sucrose esters of fatty acids, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
