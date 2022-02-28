Mentos Pure Fresh Sugar-Free Fresh Mint Gum
Product Details
Have a fresh day with Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum! Mentos Pure Fresh resealable stand-up bulk bag includes 120 pieces of Fresh Mint flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Fresh Mint flavored gum gives you a blast of fresh flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! Chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum contains more xylitol than the leading sugar-free chewing gum brand. The resealable stand-up bulk bag keeps gum fresh and is great for refilling your Mentos gum bottles.
- CONTENTS: One resealable bulk bag of Mentos Pure Fresh sugar-free chewing gum, Fresh Mint (120 pieces)
- FLAVOR: Long lasting Fresh Mint
- FRESHNESS: A blast of minty freshness chew after chewFREE OF: Sugar
- XYLITOL: Number one ingredient is xylitol, which may help reduce the risk of tooth decay
- EXTRA VALUE PACK: Mentos 120 piece resealable stand-up bulk gum bag keeps your favorite gum fresh! Great to use for refilling your Mentos curvy, pocket and velcro packs!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Sorbitol, Chewing Gum Base, Mannitol, Glycerin, Maltitol Syrup, Maltodextrin, Contains 2% or Less of: Artificial Flavors, Rice Starch, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Coconut Oil, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Lecithin (Soy), Green Tea Extract (0.1%), Carnnauba Wax, Sucarlose, Xanthan Gum, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More