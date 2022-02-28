Ingredients

Xylitol, Sorbitol, Chewing Gum Base, Mannitol, Glycerin, Maltitol Syrup, Maltodextrin, Contains 2% or Less of: Artificial Flavors, Rice Starch, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Coconut Oil, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Lecithin (Soy), Green Tea Extract (0.1%), Carnnauba Wax, Sucarlose, Xanthan Gum, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 1.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More