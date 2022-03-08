Mentos Pure Fresh Sugar Free Wintergreen Gum (4 Pack)
Product Details
Have a fresh day with Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum! Bulk gum box includes four 50 piece bottles of Mentos Pure Fresh, Wintergreen flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Wintergreen flavored gum gives you a blast of fresh flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! Chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum contains more xylitol than the leading sugar-free chewing gum brand. The Mentos curvy bottle is perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
- CURVY BOTTLE: Perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
- FLAVOR: Long lasting Wintergreen
- FREE OF: Sugar
- FRESHNESS: Blast of refreshing taste chew after chew
- XYLITOL: Number one ingredient is xylitol, which may help reduce the risk of tooth decay
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
XYLITOL, SORBITOL, CHEWING GUM BASE, MANNITOL, MALTITOL SYRUP, GLYCERIN, MALTODEXTRIN, LESS THAN 2% OF: NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, ASPARTAME, RICE STARCH, ACESULFAME K, SODIUM CARBOXYMETHYLCELLULOSE, SUCROSE FATTY ACID ESTERS, LECITHIN (SOY), GREEN TEA EXTRACT, SUCRALOSE, CARNAUBA WAX, COCONUT OIL, XANTHAN GUM, BHT TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS, COLORED WITH: (TURMERIC OLEORESIN) BLUE 1 LAKE, BLUE 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More