Mentos Pure Spearmint Gum
Product Details
Have a fresh day with Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum! Each piece of this sugar-free, Spearmint flavored gum gives you a blast of fresh flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! Chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum contains more xylitol than the leading sugar-free chewing gum brand. The Mentos pocket bottle is the perfect size for on the go. Pack it in your purse, pocket or any place you need a freshness fix! With 15 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
- FLAVOR: Long lasting Spearmint
- FRESHNESS: Blast of refreshing taste chew after chew
- FREE OF: Sugar
- XYLITOL: Number one ingredient is xylitol, which may help reduce the risk of tooth decay
- POCKET BOTTLE: Perfect size for on the go, pack it in your purse, pocket or any place you need a freshness fix! With 15 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Glycerol, Maltitol Syrup, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Aspartame, Rice Starch, Coconut Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Acesulfame K, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Lecithin (Soy), Green Tea Extract (0.1%), Sucralose, Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Xanthan Gum, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Color (Turmeric Oleoresin), Blue 1 Lake, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More