Mentos Pure Sugar-Free Fresh Mint Gum Perspective: front
Mentos Pure Sugar-Free Fresh Mint Gum Perspective: back
Mentos Pure Sugar-Free Fresh Mint Gum Perspective: left
Mentos Pure Sugar-Free Fresh Mint Gum Perspective: right
Mentos Pure Sugar-Free Fresh Mint Gum

50 ctUPC: 0007339001404
Product Details

Have a fresh day with Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum! Mentos Pure Fresh curvy bottle contains 50 pieces of Fresh Mint flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Fresh Mint flavored gum gives you a blast of fresh flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! Chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum contains more xylitol than the leading sugar-free chewing gum brand. The Mentos curvy bottle is perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.

  • VALUE: 25% more than other similarly priced bottled gum (50 pieces versus 40 pieces)
  • FLAVOR: Long lasting Fresh Mint
  • FRESHNESS: Blast of refreshing taste chew after chew
  • FREE OF: Sugar
  • XYLITOL: Number one ingredient is xylitol, which may help reduce the risk of tooth decay
  • CURVY BOTTLE: Perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (2 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.5g0.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol, Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Glycerol, Maltitol Syrup, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Rice Starch, Aspartame, Coconut Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Acesulfame K, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Sucrose, Fatty Acid Esters, Soy Lecithin, Green Tea Extract (0.1%), Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Xanthan Gum Sucralose, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
