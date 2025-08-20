Mentos Pure Sugar-Free Fresh Mint Gum
Product Details
Have a fresh day with Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum! Mentos Pure Fresh curvy bottle contains 50 pieces of Fresh Mint flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Fresh Mint flavored gum gives you a blast of fresh flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! Chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and Mentos Pure Fresh chewing gum contains more xylitol than the leading sugar-free chewing gum brand. The Mentos curvy bottle is perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
- VALUE: 25% more than other similarly priced bottled gum (50 pieces versus 40 pieces)
- FLAVOR: Long lasting Fresh Mint
- FRESHNESS: Blast of refreshing taste chew after chew
- FREE OF: Sugar
- XYLITOL: Number one ingredient is xylitol, which may help reduce the risk of tooth decay
- CURVY BOTTLE: Perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Glycerol, Maltitol Syrup, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Rice Starch, Aspartame, Coconut Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Acesulfame K, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Sucrose, Fatty Acid Esters, Soy Lecithin, Green Tea Extract (0.1%), Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Xanthan Gum Sucralose, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More