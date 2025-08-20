Ingredients

Xylitol, Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Glycerol, Maltitol Syrup, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Rice Starch, Aspartame, Coconut Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Acesulfame K, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Sucrose, Fatty Acid Esters, Soy Lecithin, Green Tea Extract (0.1%), Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Xanthan Gum Sucralose, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 1

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

