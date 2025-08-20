Ingredients

Xylitol, Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Glycerol, Maltitol Syrup, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Rice Starch, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Maltodextrin, Aspartame, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Soya Lecithin, Acesulfame K, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Sucralose, Blue 1 Lake

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More