Mentos Pure White Sweet Mint Gum
Product Details
Have a fresh day with Mentos Pure White chewing gum! Mentos Pure White curvy bottle contains 50 pieces of Sweet Mint flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Sweet Mint flavored gum gives you a blast of fresh flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! Chewing Mentos Pure White gum is a refreshing way to whiten teeth.* Chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and Mentos chewing gum contains more xylitol than the leading sugar-free chewing gum brand. The Mentos curvy bottle is perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
- FLAVOR: Long lasting Sweet Mint
- FREE OF: Sugar
- CURVY BOTTLE: Perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
*based on a 6 week clinical test
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Chewing Gum Base, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Glycerol, Maltitol Syrup, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Rice Starch, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Maltodextrin, Aspartame, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Soya Lecithin, Acesulfame K, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Sucralose, Blue 1 Lake
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
