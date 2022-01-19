Have a fresh day with Mentos Pure White chewing gum! Bulk gum box includes four 50 piece bottles of Mentos Pure White, Sweet Mint flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Sweet Mint flavored gum gives you a blast of fresh flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! Chewing Mentos Pure White gum is a refreshing way to whiten teeth.* Chewing gum with xylitol may reduce the risk of tooth decay, and Mentos chewing gum contains more xylitol than the leading sugar-free chewing gum brand. The Mentos curvy bottle is perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.

*based on a 6 week clinical test