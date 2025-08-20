Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical Gum Perspective: front
Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical Gum Perspective: back
Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical Gum Perspective: left
Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical Gum Perspective: right
Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical Gum Perspective: top
Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical Gum

50 ctUPC: 0007339001450
Located in CHECKLANE 17

Have a fresh day with Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical chewing gum! Mentos Red Fruit Lime curvy bottle contains 50 pieces of Red Fruit Lime Tropical flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Red Fruit Lime Tropical gum gives you a blast of fresh fruity flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! The Mentos curvy bottle is perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.

  • FLAVOR: Long lasting Red Fruit Lime Tropical
  • FRUITY FRESHNESS: A blast of fruity freshness chew after chew
  • FREE OF: Sugar
  • CURVY BOTTLE: Perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (2 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.5g0.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Isomalt, Sorbitol, Chewing Gum Base, Maltitol Syrup, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Artificial Flavors, Malic Acid, Glycerol, Maltitol, Tartaric Acid, Aspartame, Gum Arabic, Maltodextrin, Fruit Juice Powders (Orange, Kiwi, Mango, Lemon, Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry), Citric Acid, Lecithin (Soy), Acesulfame K, Coconut Oil, Colored With: Paprika Oleoresin, Vegetable Juice, Carmines, Turmeric Oleoresin, Carnauba Wax, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Sucralose, Blue 1 Lake

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

