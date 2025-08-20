Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical Gum
Product Details
Have a fresh day with Mentos Red Fruit Lime Tropical chewing gum! Mentos Red Fruit Lime curvy bottle contains 50 pieces of Red Fruit Lime Tropical flavored chewing gum. Each piece of this sugar-free, Red Fruit Lime Tropical gum gives you a blast of fresh fruity flavor that lasts chew after chew. Sugar-free for a guilt-free flavor sensation! The Mentos curvy bottle is perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
- FLAVOR: Long lasting Red Fruit Lime Tropical
- FRUITY FRESHNESS: A blast of fruity freshness chew after chew
- FREE OF: Sugar
- CURVY BOTTLE: Perfect to keep at your desk, in your car, at home or anywhere you may want some freshness! With 50 pieces per bottle, make fresh connections by sharing or keep all the freshness to yourself.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Isomalt, Sorbitol, Chewing Gum Base, Maltitol Syrup, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Artificial Flavors, Malic Acid, Glycerol, Maltitol, Tartaric Acid, Aspartame, Gum Arabic, Maltodextrin, Fruit Juice Powders (Orange, Kiwi, Mango, Lemon, Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry), Citric Acid, Lecithin (Soy), Acesulfame K, Coconut Oil, Colored With: Paprika Oleoresin, Vegetable Juice, Carmines, Turmeric Oleoresin, Carnauba Wax, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Sucralose, Blue 1 Lake
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More