Ingredients

Isomalt, Sorbitol, Chewing Gum Base, Maltitol Syrup, Contains Less Than 2 Percent of: Artificial Flavors, Malic Acid, Glycerol, Maltitol, Tartaric Acid, Aspartame, Gum Arabic, Maltodextrin, Fruit Juice Powders (Orange, Kiwi, Mango, Lemon, Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry), Citric Acid, Lecithin (Soy), Acesulfame K, Coconut Oil, Colored With: Paprika Oleoresin, Vegetable Juice, Carmines, Turmeric Oleoresin, Carnauba Wax, BHT To Maintain Freshness, Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Sucralose, Blue 1 Lake

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More