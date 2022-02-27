Simplify your life – and satisfy your cat – with Meow Mix Simple Servings Wet Cat Food: single servings of delicious wet cat food in convenient, mess-free cups. Your adult cat gets 100% complete and balanced nutrition and you get specially designed, easy-to-open, easy-to-serve meals in pre-portioned 1.3 oz packages. No mess. No leftovers. So simple!

Made with delicious, REAL chicken and turkey in a savory gravy your cat craves

Specially designed single-serve, mess-free portions so there are no leftovers

Comes in 2-pack, 12-pack & 24-pack (1.3 oz servings)

100% complete & balanced nutrition for adult cat maintenance

Easy to open and easy to serve without a fork or spoon