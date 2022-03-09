Hover to Zoom
Meow Mix Tender Centers Salmon and Chicken Dry Cat Food
3 lbUPC: 0082927451252
Product Details
Each bite of Meow Mix Tender Centers Salmon & White Meat Chicken Flavors cat food combines irresistible salmon and chicken flavors with a crunchy outer layer and a meaty center. The protein rich recipe contains essential nutrients to help keep your cat healthy and happy. With wholesome ingredients and irresistible taste, no wonder it's the only one that cats ask for by name!
- Kibble combines tender center with crunchy outer layer
- 100% complete and balanced nutrition
- Provides all essential vitamins and minerals
- Delicious salmon and white meat chicken flavors
- Made in the USA