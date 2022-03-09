Each bite of Meow Mix Tender Centers Salmon & White Meat Chicken Flavors cat food combines irresistible salmon and chicken flavors with a crunchy outer layer and a meaty center. The protein rich recipe contains essential nutrients to help keep your cat healthy and happy. With wholesome ingredients and irresistible taste, no wonder it's the only one that cats ask for by name!

Kibble combines tender center with crunchy outer layer

100% complete and balanced nutrition

Provides all essential vitamins and minerals

Delicious salmon and white meat chicken flavors

Made in the USA