Toscana Pot with Lid

Timeless elegant design for this collection of high-performance pots and pans. The high conductivity of copper and pure aluminum merges with the practicality and hygiene of stainless steel in contact with food. Technology - Tri-ply, 18/10 Stainless Steel, aluminum core, copper, Mirror polished surfaces, outside and inside, Handles with strongly fixed 18/10 Stainless Steel rivets, Graduated measurement inside. Results - The heat is distributed evenly over the surface of the pot. Greater control of cooking temperature. Considerable saving of energy and time. Minor alteration of vitamins and proteins during cooking.

20 cm.38.27 lbs