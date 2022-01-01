Grill Glamour Stone

Using the most sophisticated technologies, we created a new pots and pans collection that respects the nature and our planet. The goal to reach the highest thermal performances in the shortest time without burning the food is the core of our project. With the GLAMOUR STONE cookware we can devote ourselves to our passion - our love for the healthy and easy cousine that saves time and energy without affecting the flavours and the nutritional properties of the foods we cook. 18/10 Stainless Steel Body and handle, Eterna Non-Stick triple layer coating, Resistant to metail utensils, Pollution Free, Aluminium Core for even heat distribution, Suitable for all cooking surfaces including induction, Easy to clean , Dishwasher safe, Oven Safe, PFOA-Free. Strongly repels water and grease for the easiest cleaning ever. Lasts 3 times longer in the Accelerated Cooking Test. Has 10 times the Dry-Egg release of the nearest competitive coating. It gives longer nonstick life than anything we have ever tested.

28 x 28 cm.63.23 lbs