Saute Pan 2 Handles with Lid Attiva Pewter

Rustic, Industrial design for this collection of high-performance pots and pans. The special Vintage Process gives to the surface of Stainless Steel a rustic, warm and elegant appearence, yet the product is inoxidable, dishwasher safe, durable and food safe. The production process is not galvanic and do not produce pollution.The high conductivity of pure aluminum merges with the practicality and hygiene of steel. Technology - Tri-ply, 18/10 Stainless Steel, aluminum core, Induction Steel outside, Mirror polished surfaces, outside and inside, Handles with strongly fixed 18/10 Stainless Steel rivets, Graduated measurement inside. Dishwasher proof. Results - The heat is distributed evenly over the surface of the pot. Greater control of cooking temperature. Considerable saving of energy and time. Minor alteration of vitamins and proteins during cooking.

Pewter.24 cm.60.74 lbs