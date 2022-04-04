The Santa Lucia Highlands – 40 minutes south from Monterey, California – is well-known as the perfect home for both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Cooler temperatures are ideally suited to producing Pinot Noir. With delicate skins, this varietal thrives in a more moderate environment. A slow ripening of the grapes enables us to make wine of heightened complexity, with layers of aromas and flavors including toasted wood, vanilla and a wet-stone minerality evoking breezes off the Pacific Ocean.